Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Boosted by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up about 7.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $50,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $13,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,025,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,634. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

Insider Activity

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

