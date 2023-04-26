Aew Capital Management L P Sells 70,590 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,590 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 1,196,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,491. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

