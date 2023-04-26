Aew Capital Management L P Sells 318,558 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,558 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 523,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $191.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

