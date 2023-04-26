Aew Capital Management L P Has $115.55 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,047 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 4.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.37% of VICI Properties worth $115,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $207,878,400,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,150. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

