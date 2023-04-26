Aew Capital Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 2.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $59,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 394,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

