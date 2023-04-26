Aew Capital Management L P Decreases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388,830 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 3.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 1.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $79,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

BRX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

