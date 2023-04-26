Aew Capital Management L P Buys New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 691,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.30% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 659,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

