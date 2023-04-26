aelf (ELF) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. aelf has a total market cap of $170.81 million and $10.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004095 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001133 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

