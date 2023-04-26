Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Cuts Dividend

Adecco Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

