Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 152,535 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,535 shares during the period. Iteris makes up approximately 1.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Iteris worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Iteris by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iteris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 98,055 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITI opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.