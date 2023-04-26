Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for about 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,913 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after buying an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

