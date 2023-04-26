Acuitas Investments LLC Buys Shares of 39,000 Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,497 shares of company stock valued at $155,036 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

See Also

