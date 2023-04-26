Achain Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Achain has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $167,433.90 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

