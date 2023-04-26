Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $187,034.70

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.15 million and $187,034.70 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

