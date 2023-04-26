Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Down 67.7% in April

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

ACXIF traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.28. Acciona has a one year low of $157.90 and a one year high of $211.55.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

