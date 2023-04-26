AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $5,157,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 514,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,122,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $290.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

