AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

ABBV traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

