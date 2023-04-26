Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 529,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,177. The company has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

