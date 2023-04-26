ABB (NYSE:ABB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
ABB Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ABB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $36.97.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
