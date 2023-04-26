ABB (NYSE:ABB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABB Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ABB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

About ABB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,100.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

