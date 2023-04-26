776 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ELV traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.90. The company had a trading volume of 451,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.12. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.75.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

