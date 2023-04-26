51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.43 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.68.
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

