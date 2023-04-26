51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.43 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

