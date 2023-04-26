4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director Sells $100,250.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 801,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.51. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 197,504 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.