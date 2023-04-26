475 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,766,586,250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $462.27. 651,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,067. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.