4,392 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 523,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,541. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

