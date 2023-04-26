4,041 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

