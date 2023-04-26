317,890 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.18% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 252,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,051. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 152.78%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.