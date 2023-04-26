2,643 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. 2,484,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

