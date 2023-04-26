1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.52. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $136.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

