1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $437.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

