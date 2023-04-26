1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,388 iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

