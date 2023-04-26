1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,127,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

