1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,233 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,765,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,453 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49,660 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.