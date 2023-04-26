18,001 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,672. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

