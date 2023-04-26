16,942 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 205,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,664. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

