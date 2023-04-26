1,672 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $244.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.47.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.