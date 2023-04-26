1,620 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $172.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

