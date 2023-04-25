Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 204,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 673,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Zymeworks Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Insider Activity

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

