Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $93.84

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.84 and last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 1191703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Mizuho cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

