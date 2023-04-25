Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,582 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 3.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.53% of Zoetis worth $359,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

