Zilliqa Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $504.27 million and $86.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,441,866,770 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

