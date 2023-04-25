Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
