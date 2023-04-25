Zeta Resources Limited Sells 127,800 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.63, for a total transaction of C$336,650.76.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Zeta Resources Limited purchased 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.98. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Copper Mountain Mining

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.73 in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.