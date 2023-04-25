Zeta Resources Limited Sells 127,800 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.63, for a total transaction of C$336,650.76.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, Zeta Resources Limited purchased 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.98. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
