ZEDXION Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.20 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $513,828.41 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION's total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

