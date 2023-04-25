Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 2.0 %

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

