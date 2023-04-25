Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.69. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.07.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

