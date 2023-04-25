Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 287,108 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 287,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,000. Sanofi makes up about 3.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 436,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

