Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $203.27 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $151.24.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

