Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $379.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.51. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

