Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

