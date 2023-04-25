Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $6.14 Million in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,861,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Arbe Robotics comprises approximately 1.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 2.95% of Arbe Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Arbe Robotics Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

